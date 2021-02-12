“I got my name back” — 'Chappelle's Show' returns to Netflix, Dave reveals

Sean Rayford/Getty Images(TEXAS) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Almost two months ago, Dave Chappelle requested his comedy series, Chappelle’s Show be removed from Netflix, over issues of unfair compensation.

Now he said he’s changed his mind, after a new deal was made.

In a nearly 11-minute stand-up monologue posted to Instagram and YouTube Thursday, titled “Redemption,” the comic revealed that his show, which originally aired on Comedy Central, will be returning to Netflix Friday.

“I know where my power lies,” said Chappelle after summarizing his dispute with Comedy Central. “I asked you to stop watching the show and thank God almighty for you, you did,” Chappelle told the audience. “When you stopped watching it, they called me. I got my name back and I got my license back and I got my show back and they paid me millions of dollars. Thank you very much.”

The footage appears to be from Dave’s recent tour in Austin, Texas, which was cancelled late last month after he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Now you guys might have seen in the news that I caught coronavirus recently and I did. Oops,” he admitted, noting that he tried his best to safe by “enduring invasive tests and wearing masks.”

By Rachel George

