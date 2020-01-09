“I have good days and bad days” – Alex Trebek gives a health update at ABC TCAs

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — At the TCA winter press tour to promote the ABC special Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time, beloved host Alex Trebek gave an update on his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“I have good days and bad days,” said Trebek, who was seated on stage near Jeopardy! GOATs James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter.

“My resistance is lower because of the treatments I’ve been having, and as you can tell I’ve got the cold that’s going around, but this is the second time I’ve had it in the last month and a half,” said the host of 35 years.

“They’ve got me off one of my chemo drugs, which was killing me.”

Trebek said he’d be going in for testing Thursday, “and then [it will be] maybe a week or so when I know how things stand.”

Alex also hinted as to when he’d leave the show –“in the near future” — and when that day does come, he’ll ask the show’s director for an extra 30 seconds to make his final remarks to the audience.

For the record, Tuesday’s premiere of Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time was a big hit for ABC, drawing more than 14.37 million viewers, Deadline notes.

