“I love you infinitely, dad”: Bob Saget’s daughter Lara posts loving Father’s Day tribute

ABC/Craig Sjodin

On her first Father’s Day without her famous dad, Bob Saget, the beloved comedian’s daughter, Lara, remembered him on Instagram with a sweet message.

With a throwback photo of the pair together, 32-year-old Lara Saget noted, “My dad wasn’t just my dad, he was my best friend. He wore his heart. He didn’t hide it; he wasn’t afraid of love. My dad simply wanted to share laughter and love with this world.”

She continued, “I have noticed how scary it can be to love that big, to open so fully. It can be easier to be angry, fearful, negative. Maybe because love has an infinite quality, it is boundless.”

“My dad taught me that it doesn’t matter what life throws, how hard, how painful, how seemingly impossible,” she continued. “It doesn’t stop that love. He chose love, always.”

“I commit to doing the same,” Lara added, calling it “my responsibility to give it to myself and share by living in the love.”

She concluded the post with, “I love you infinitely, dad. Happy Father’s Day.”

Saget was found dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room on January 9 after suffering head injuries blamed on an unspecified fall.

One of the first to comment on Lara’s post was one of Saget’s Full House daughters, Jodie Sweetin, who wrote, ” Beautiful, Lara. Sending you lots of love today.”

