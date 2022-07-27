“I shook that sh*t off and went to work the next day”: Chris Rock addresses the Will Smith Oscars slap

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Chris Rock didn’t hold back at a recent stand-up gig at New Jersey’s PNC Bank Arts Center, where he addressed the infamous slap at the hands of Will Smith during the Oscars in March.

“Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” the comic quipped onstage, according to US Weekly.

Later on, he apparently noted, “I’m not a victim. Yeah, that sh** hurt, motherf***er. But I shook that sh** off and went to work the next day.

“I don’t go to the hospital for a paper cut,” he added.

Rock has remained mum on he headline-grabbing incident, even as he undertook his Ego Death World Tour. Back in April, his only reference to “The Slap” on the road was telling a comedy show crowd, “I’m OK … I’m not talking about that until I get paid.”

He had added, “Life is good. I got my hearing back.”

Smith had taken offense to a jab Rock made during the Oscars telecast referencing Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her bald head due to alopecia. After Smith slapped Rock, he returned to his seat next and cursed out the comic.

For his part, Smith apologized. He was banned from Academy events for 10 years.

