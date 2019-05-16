“I think he'll love it” – 'Rocketman' star Taron Egerton says Elton will finally see his biopic tonight

Paramount Pictures(CANNES, FRANCE) Elton John’s biopic Rocketman will premiere tonight at the Cannes Film Festival, and Elton himself will finally see the finished movie for the first time. Taron Egerton, who plays Elton in Rocketman, says he’s a little worried about how the music legend will respond.

“He hasn’t seen it yet and I’m apprehensive about him seeing it, of course, but only because it’s been so much work,” Taron recently told ABC Radio.

“I have great faith in the film and I think Dexter [Fletcher], our director, has done the most incredible job,” Taron adds. “I think he’ll love it. He’s heard the music and he’s been incredibly positive about it.”

As for why Elton has taken a hands-off approach to a movie about his life — especially one that shows the messy parts — Taron says it’s because he has faith in everyone involved.

“[H]e and I are friends and I think he knows that I’m very serious about my job,” Taron tells ABC Radio. “And we’ve assembled a really great team of filmmakers and I think he knows that his story’s in good hands. I hope, anyway!”



Jamie Bell, who plays Elton’s songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin, in Rocketman, tells Deadline that he thinks the movie is “brave and courageous” in its portrayal of Elton.

“He’s been through some stuff that I think a lot of people also struggle with — sexual identity issues, substance abuse, all kinds of serious, important issues,” Jamie says. “I think he would feel like he would be undermining those people who deal with that stuff if it was glossed over.”

Rocketman will screen tonight at 7 p.m. in Cannes. It hits U.S. theaters May 31. The soundtrack, featuring an Elton/Taron duet titled “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” comes out May 24.

