“I TURNED MYSELF INTO A PRINGLE, MORTY!” 'Rick and Morty' ready for the Super Bowl with “Pickle Rick” chip

Adult Swim/Kellogg Company(NEW YORK) — The animated hit Rick and Morty has just warped into a new dimension: snack food.

Adult Swim show has partnered with Pringles to celebrate the Super Bowl as well as one of the absurdist show’s most beloved episodes by creating Pickle Rick flavored Pringles.

For the uninitiated, the episode centers on the show’s brilliant scientist Rick transforming himself into a pickle just to avoid a family therapy session.

What’s more, the show’s creators will debut an animated commercial that will air during the second quarter of the Big Game.

“We’re very thoughtful about who we partner with around Rick and Morty and we couldn’t be more pleased with our new relationship with Pringles,” said Jill King, senior vice president, marketing and partnerships, Adult Swim. “Not only are the Rick and Morty show creators making a hilarious spot for the Big Game, we’re extending this partnership in really exciting ways, all year long. Rick and Morty fans are going to be given amazing new opportunities to illustrate their love for this iconic show, thanks to Pringles.”

Pringles Pickle Rick crisps will hit stores beginning in early February.

The Super Bowl LIV airs February 2, 2020 on Fox.

