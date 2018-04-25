“Ice Cube” to star in “controversial” thriller, “Excessive Force”

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Ice Cube has added another major project to his Cube Vision slate.

Deadline has learned Cube will star in the “controversial thriller,” Excessive Force.

The film, to be helmed by Devil in a Blue Dress director Carl Franklin, will centers on the Cleveland police department and highlights issues on racism and systematic corruption.

This is the latest project for Cube under his production company. Some of his other projects include Dock, a film about baseball player Dock Ellis; Rocky Mountain High, a comedy in which he’ll star alongside his son, O’Shea Jackson Jr.; and Ride Along 3.

