Ice-T responds to critics of his 6-year-old in a stroller

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ice-T is laughing off the critics.

Over the weekend, Ice-T’s wife, Coco Jones, shared a snapshot to Instagram of their 6-year-old daughter, Chanel, sitting in a stroller during a family trip to the Atlantis Bahamas. The pic sparked a ton of backlash from users who thought the child was too old for the wheeled chair.

Multiple outlets picked up the story including CNN, which prompted the Law & Order: SVU star to tweet on Tuesday, “Lol… CNN? Really? MFs ain’t got s*** else to talk about.. F em all. Smh. Lol”

The photo shared by Jones was a selfie of the family, with Chanel looking bored while sitting in the stroller. The caption reads, “A stroll through the @atlantisbahamas shops… Chanel is so over it unless there’s something cool to see.. Her face transitions instantly.”

It didn’t take long for users to express their disapproval, with one person commenting, “Isn’t she like 6 yrs old! Should she be out of a stroller by now?!”

Another wrote, “A stroller really? Let that girl grow up.”

It wasn’t all criticism, though. There were some that defended the use of a stroller, like one person who questioned, “Why are people complaining about the stroller? You going to pick her up when she gets tired? Its not like she has a bottle and a pacifier. Relax.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.