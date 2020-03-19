Idris Elba praises his wife, Sabrina, for being “flexible” and making him a better man

ABC News/Steve Iervolino(LOS ANGELES) — Although this may not be the most opportune time to say this, it’s clear that Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina Dhowre, is truly his ride-or-die. In an interview prior to him testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, Elba admitted that Dhowre has made him a better man.

“One of the things that’s really interesting is that my family has said they find themselves a little more closer to me since I’ve been married,” Elba tells ABC Audio.

“You know, it’s kind of like true,” he continues after some reflection. “My partner [has] balanced me, evened me out a little bit, made me more, a little more accessible.”

The couple, who married last year in Morocco, are currently under self-quarantine together, with Sabrina awaiting the results of her own COVID-19 test.

Elba says that although his work has been “very, very demanding,” his wife has continued to be “very, very flexible about that.”

“I think when you’re… in single mind mode, and I’m working, working, working…. you got the blinkers on,” he tells ABC Audio. “But then, you know, what I’ve definitely found really appealing about being married is that…you see a bit more. You see colors as opposed to just back and white.”

Elba acknowledged that regardless of what’s going on in his life, Sabrina makes it a point to consistently be by his side.

“And we we tend to just make it a family affair,” he says. “It’s important that we spend time together and dedicate to our marriage, our commitment. I’m enjoying it. I really am.”

