Idris Elba responds to fans wanting him to be the next James Bond: “It is not a goal for my career”

When Daniel Craig declared that the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, would be his final appearance in the iconic franchise, many fans called for Idris Elba to be the next 007.

As the five-time Emmy nominee travels around the world, he is frequently identified as Craig’s successor.

“Every corner of the world I go — and I’m talking about different cultures — they always go, ‘Bond!'” Elba said in the latest episode of Uninterrupted The Shop podcast, which is executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

Despite fans’ hopes, the 50-year-old actor from London says being cast as the famous British spy is not on his wish list.

“It is not a goal for my career,” Idris said bluntly. “I don’t think that, you know, playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals.”

Elba, whose latest film, Three Thousand Years of Longing, opened August 26, knows that being cast in the role would not solely be his decision.

“I feel it is beyond me at this junction. It’s beyond me. You know, it’s not a question of, ‘Should I?’ ‘Do I?’ ‘Will I?’ It is what the will of the nation dictates sometimes,” the Luther TV star continued.

“I’m not that guy,” Idris added, “but in everyone’s world I might be.”

