Idris Elba reteaming with ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ director David Leitch for Netflix spy thriller ‘Bang!’

(NOTE LANGUAGE) ABC Audio has confirmed Idris Elba is reteaming with his Hobbs and Shaw director David Leitch — the guy behind Brad Pitt‘s new movie Bullet Train — for a Netflix-bound spy thriller called Bang!.

Based on the Dark Horse Comics books from Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, the film will have Elba playing a secret agent sent to take down a terrorist organization that may be linked to “a science-fiction author … whose books may hold the key to either saving reality or destroying it.”

Incidentally, the 2020 books feature a review quote from none other than Keanu Reeves — Leitch’s pal and John Wick star — who called the series, “A great, f****ed up blend of James Bond and Tintin.”

The latter refers to Belgian cartoonist Hergé‘s beloved comic series about a globe-trotting reporter and adventurer.

