Idris Elba says it's a “brave move” by the Bond franchise if Lashana Lynch becomes the new 007

Frank Masi/Universal Pictures(NEW YORK) — Idris Elba is weighing on the recent report that Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch will become the new 007.

According to the report, Daniel Craig will return as Bond in next year’s Bond 25, but retired from the spy game. Lynch, who will play Nomi in the film, is reported to have taken Craig’s place as a new agent operating under the famous 007 code name. Although the studio hasn’t confirmed the report, Elba says that if it turns out to be true, he’s all for it.

“I think it’s just a great thing. I think it’s amazing,” the Hobbs & Shaw baddie tells ABC Radio. “It’s a very brave move for the franchise and I think that Lashana’s going to have an incredible time playing her.”

Elba’s name was also rumored for a while as a possible contender to play Bond after Craig retires from the franchise. However, he’s repeatedly shut down the rumors, telling the U.K.’s Daily Mail as recently as last March that he’s just not interested in taking on the role.

Elba later admitted he also became frustrated when he realized some fans were against the idea of him being Bond simply because of his race.



“You just get disheartened,” he told Vanity Fair. “When you get people from a generational point of view going, ‘It can’t be.’ And it really turns out to be the color of my skin…That’s a difficult position to put myself into when I don’t need to.”

Still, Elba says he’d be glad to see a person of color take on the coveted role, like Lynch.

“I’m very proud of her,” he says. “If that’s really what’s happened, then great. I’m very happy for her, for sure.”



Elba currently stars in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, in theaters now.

