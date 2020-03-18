Idris Elba slams “stupid” conspiracy theory about black people being immune to COVID-19

ABC/Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — A day after testing positive for COVID-19, actor Idris Elba opened up to fans in a candid Q&A Twitter live session on Tuesday. However, his attention quickly snapped on a conspiracy theory that, if believed, will put many lives at risk.

Saying that disinformation regarding the pandemic is “scaring” him, he decided to take one particular lie head on — a topic that quickly got heated.

“There are so many stupid, ridiculous conspiracy theories about black people not being able to get it. That is the quickest way to get more black people killed.” He lamented.

Elba, who is black, issued a passionate plea to fans to use their discretion when searching for information about COVID-19, “Please understand that you can get it, all right? Stop sending out these stupid WhatsApp messages about black people not getting it. That’s ridiculous.”

Saying that falling for such lies “makes us all look stupid,” the Hobbes & Shaw actor continued, “Just know you have to be as vigilant as every other race. This disease does not discriminate.”

“People need to know facts, need to understand the truth, so they can protect themselves,” the 47-year-old concluded.

Also in another Twitter video, he answered the question how he contracted COVID-19. Without naming names, he said he interacted with a coworker while working on a film. The day he came in contact with that person, they found they tested positive for the virus.

Elba also added that he is considered high-risk because he has asthma and jokingly added that “catching corona was definitely not on my bucket list.”

The British actor revealed he did not anticipate being the world’s biggest headline of day day, so he’s using his newfound platform to take down the “weird myth.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.