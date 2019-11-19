Idris Elba to star in Jay-Z produced all-black western 'The Harder They Fall'

ABC News/Steve Iervolino(LOS ANGELES) — Idris Elba is putting on some cowboy boots for his next major role.

Netflix has announced that Elba will saddle up with Jonathan Majors for the all-black Western feature The Harder They Fall.

The film will follow Majors as Nat Love, an outlaw who discovers that the man– played by Elba– who killed his parents two decades ago is being released from prison. To seek revenge, Love reunites with his gang to track his enemy down.

Produced by music mogul Jay-Z, The Harder They Fall will be the directorial debut of Jeymes Samuel. The two had previously collaborated together on The Great Gatsby soundtrack and will write and produce original music for the upcoming project.

This is the latest project for Elba, who just just wrapped another Western feature, Concrete Cowboys. Majors, meanwhile, recently starred in The Last Black Man in San Francisco, and will also star in HBO’s Lovecraft Country and Spike Lee’s Netflix film, Da 5 Bloods, with Chadwick Boseman.

