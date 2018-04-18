Idris Elba to star in Netflix comedy series “Turn Up Charlie”

ABC/ Lorenzo Bevilaqua(UNITED KINGDOM) — Idris Elba can officially “turn up” in his next comedy project. Netflix has given an eight-episode order to Turn Up Charlie, a new series starring and executive-produced by the British actor.

In the series, Elba stars as Charlie, as a struggling DJ and longtime bachelor who gets a job as a male nanny — or “manny” — for his famous best friend’s daughter, who’s a real problem child.

It should be easy for Elba to handle the DJ aspect of the role, since the Emmy-nominated Luther star actually started his career behind the turntables before branching out into film and TV.

This is Elba’s second comedy series. He’s also featured in Sky One’s upcoming series In the Long Run, which is loosely based on his own childhood.



Production on Turn Up Charlie is set to begin in May in the U.K.

