Idris Elba visits New York comedy club where he used to be a bouncer

Will Heath/NBC(NEW YORK) — Idris Elba recently took a trip down memory lane while in New York City.

On Monday night, Elba made a surprise visit to Caroline’s on Broadway, where the actor and DJ previously worked as a bouncer in his pre-stardom years.

According to Page Six, Elba stopped by with his family at 9:30 p.m. to take in a show.

“He was gracious to everybody and very low-key. He talked to a couple of the employees that are still here from when he worked here,” a source told the gossip site.

During his Saturday Night Live hosting gig in March, Elba first revealed that when he first moved to the U.S. from London, he ended up as a bouncer.

“About twenty years ago I was working down the street from this building on Broadway — not as an actor — but as a doorman,” he said.

“I was a bouncer at Caroline’s Comedy Club on 49th and Broadway,” he continued, adding that he made some “decent contacts” by selling weed.