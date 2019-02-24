'If Beale Street Could Talk' wins big at Film Independent Spirit Awards

Tatum Mangus / Annapurna Pictures(SANTA MONICA, CA) — If Beale Street Could Talk snagged multiple awards at the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards Saturday.

The Barry Jenkins film took home three trophies, including Best Feature, Best Director for Jenkins and Best Supporting Female for Regina King.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? followed with two Spirit awards: Best Supporting Male for Richard E. Grant and Best Screenplay for Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty.

Other big winners included Glenn Close for Best Female Lead for The Wife, Ethan Hawke for Best Male Lead for First Reformed, Roma for Best International Film and the Mr. Rogers documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor? for Best Documentary.

Aubrey Plaza hosted the awards ceremony, which took place in Santa Monica.

