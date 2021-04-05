“I’m done running from my past” — New trailer released for ‘Black Widow’

Marvel Studios/Jay Maidment(LOS ANGELES) — Over the weekend, Marvel Studios released a final trailer for Black Widow ahead of the super-spy’s standalone adventure that hits theaters and Disney+ Premiere Access on July 9.

The snippet is reminiscent of the film’s first trailer, released a year ago last month — perhaps a refresher for audiences, since the film was delayed from its original May 1, 2020 debut because of the pandemic.

Although it features scenes from Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow from the previous Avengers movies, and her ultimate sacrifice during Avengers: Endgame, it also delves into her past.

Set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, when Natasha goes on the run with all of her covers blown, Black Widow has her returning to her “family” in Russia to set right some “unfinished business.”

The snippet shows new scenes from her childhood, when Natasha became part of an adoptive family of spies, including Rachel Weisz as her “mother,” Melina, David Harbour as her “father” Alexei, who becomes sort of a Soviet version of Captain America called Red Guardian, and her “sister,” Yelena, played by Florence Pugh.

They reunite in an apparent effort to undo the Black Widow program that raised Natasha and Yelena as assassins. The family also tangles with a mysterious masked baddie called Taskmaster — who, as he did in the pages of Marvel Comics, had the ability to mimic any fighting style of any opponent he faces.

“One thing’s for sure,” Natasha says as the dramatic trailer concludes. “I’m done running from my past.”

Marvel is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

[embedded content]

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.