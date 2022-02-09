“I’m going to make myself happy”: Kim Kardashian tells ‘Vogue’ she’s living life on her own terms

Carlijn Jacobs/Vogue

Kim Kardashian graces March’s cover of Vogue — a fitting choice, according to Demna Gvasalia, creative director for Balenciaga, the fashion house behind Kim’s masked Met Life look.

“She did something that is very similar to what Marilyn Monroe did back in the day. She redefined our understanding of what beauty is,” says Gvasalia.

And while most people profess “new year, new me” in January, Kim’s turning a page in 2022.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy, and I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good,” Kardashian says. “And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself.”

Vogue also explores Kim’s divorce from Kanye West last year. The pair are co-parenting their four children: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

Of late, West has been very vocal on his dissatisfaction with their custody arrangement. Kim insists, “You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best.’ Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

Kim, who turned 41 in October, adds, “My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy.

Ironically, for arguably the most influential influencer in history, Kim vows, “I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram.”

“Post and ghost,” Kim says, quoting sister Khloé.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.