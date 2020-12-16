I’m not giving up my…shop: ‘Hamilton’ creator Lin-Manuel Miranda celebrating small businesses amid COVID-19

ABC/Rick Rowell(NEW YORK) — With small businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, now’s the best time to show your support, Lin-Manuel Miranda tells ABC Audio.

The Grammy, Emmy, and Tony–winning Hamilton creator has teamed up with American Express as part of its Share Joy — Shop Small campaign.

While his collaboration started in November with the company’s eleventh-annual Small Business Saturday, it’s more important than ever right now.

“Particularly in [the] big holiday seasons, I think it’s really about realizing that your your neighborhood is as strong as its local businesses, and putting your hard-earned money back into your community.”

Miranda adds, “I know it’s tempting when you’ve got a website that lets you buy something in one click, but I swear that [local] business is online like everyone…like just give it two clicks and find that local place where you can get what you’re looking for.”

Lin-Manuel says his family has luckily been healthy amid the pandemic, and he admits he’s lucky, too, “to have the privilege to be able to hole up.” Still, “it’s been an adjustment,” he admits.

He says the “silver lining” has been to watch the bond between his two sons, the oldest of whom, Sebastian, is six, and taking virtual classes.

“[M]y two-year-old [is] basically so advanced because he’s basically going to school with his older brother,” Miranda says. “He’s in that phase where he’s just like a little baby duck behind his older brother.”

He adds of little Francisco, “I think he’s going to be reading really fast because his brother is just learning to read. He is competitive and he wants to learn everything.”

By Stephen Iervolino

