“I'm so excited!” Peacock unveils trailer for 'Saved by the Bell' revival

Peacock(LOS ANGELES) — Bayside High is back in all its glory in the new trailer for the upcoming Peacock revival of the beloved ’90s sitcom, Saved by the Bell.

The modern-day adaption finds original stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley Lauren reprising their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively. This time, the beloved characters are giving back to the school where they were once students, with Spano now a guidance counselor and Slater, fittingly, now the physical education teach and sports coach.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar is also back as Zack Morris, now governor of California and facing backlash for shutting down a series of underfunded schools. He in turn sends the students from the closed schools to the privileged Bayside High, which his son Mack attends, setting the stage for the series to follow the journey as the students from differing backgrounds learn to come together.

The trailer also promises an appearance by Max the magician, owner of The Max, and a reunion between original cast members Lopez, Berkley, Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski, taking the stage as a sequin-clad band performing at a school dance.

The series also features John Michael Higgins as Principal Toddman, newcomers Mitchell Hoog as Mac and Haskiri Velazquez as Daisy, and more.

Saved by the Bell premieres on Peacock November 25.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.