“I’m sorry you got fired” — Tom Cruise pokes fun at James Corden’s leaving ‘The Late Late Show’

Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

As he usually does when he appears on The Late Late Show, Tom Cruise poked fun at his pal James Corden on Tuesday night.

The Top Gun star appeared in the show’s green-room introduction segment, and chimed in on Corden’s recent announcement that this would be his last season in The Late Late Show‘s host chair.

“James! It’s such a privilege to be here, and I’m sorry about the news,” Cruise shared in his segment. “I’m sorry you got fired.”

Cruise, who was there to promote his new film Top Gun: Maverick, along with co-star Monica Barbero, added, “But I just wanted you to know that I’m here for you. I’m here for you tonight, and for whatever you need.” He also told James,”I would not have fired you.”

Corden countered with, “Well, I would love it if you could lend me some money,” drawing laughter from the audience.

Cruise responded, “I told you, anything, James, anything.”

On the couch with the Top Gun stars later, Corden explained that it was great to finally have the pair in person, following the COVID-restricted remote interviews.

Barbero admitted that she got unexpectedly star-struck meeting Cruise, which surprised the Mission: Impossible superstar. “I thought she was so cool,” he said.

The actress, who underwent rigorous flying training for the film in an F-18, and also said that Tom, an avid pilot himself in real life, was her best instructor.

Top Gun: Maverick opens in theaters May 27.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.