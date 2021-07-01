“I’m telling you everything!” Chris Pratt jokes about spoiling ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Amazon Video

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Thursday night, Chris Pratt was at the Los Angeles premiere of his new sci-fi film The Tomorrow War, which debuts on Amazon Prime July 2, but he swore — literally — to Variety that he would spoil another big project, the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

“I’m giving you the scoop,” Pratt told the trade. “F*** it. I’m telling you everything.”

Sorry, Marvel fans: he was kidding. All he would allow about 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? The actor said, “[Writer-director] James Gunn is back.”

Pratt did shed a little light on another upcoming Marvel Studios property he’s in, Thor: Love and Thunder, which hits theaters next May, and in which he’ll again play Peter Quill/Star-Lord. He said of its Oscar-winning writer-director Taika Waititi: “He’s a madman. He’s a genius. He’s the kinda guy who can deliver an amazing movie, that’s the destination [but] the journey to getting there [is] just as fun as watching the movie. He’s vibrant, he’s always making the crew laugh, he’s doing bits. You can’t believe he’s the director.”

As for Tomorrow War, which was headed to theaters before the pandemic hit, Pratt joked that its debut on Amazon “is a pretty good deal” for families, seeing as they won’t have to shell out for movie tickets.

In the film, Pratt plays a man drafted — through time — to fight a war against aliens in 2051. So where does Pratt see himself in 2051?

“I’ll probably be on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy 71,” Pratt joked. “I think I’m probably going to be surrounded by grandchildren, hopefully…I’m going to be fat and happy and not wearing makeup.”

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

