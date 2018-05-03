In a tour of “his” ship, Donald Glover takes the Millennium Falcon into lightspeed

Lucasfilm(LOS ANGELES) — Donald Glover portrays suave scoundrel Lando Calrissian in the upcoming movie Solo: A Star Wars Story, and he loves taking the ship into hyperspace.

“I never get tired of that,” he says after a demonstration that concludes a tour of the ship in a promo for the film.

As Glover admires the Millennium Falcon, he comments, “This ship has probably never looked better since Lando kinda had it.” Billy Dee Williams starred as Calrissian in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, In Solo: a Star Wars Story, Glover portrays a younger Lando.

In the promo, Glover shows off the living quarters, captain’s quarters, guest quarters, sound system, and the bar. His favorite area: his cape room, full of over a dozen garments of various colors, including a variety of fur capes.

“I got every cape,” he boasts as he displays his impressive wardrobe. “I got an everyday cape, sister’s wedding cape, intergalactic President’s Day cape. Everything you could possibly ever ask for in here.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story tells the story of young Han Solo and how he met Calrissian, the original owner of the Falcon who lost it to Solo in a card game.

The film opens in theater May 25 from Lucasfilm, which, like ABC News is owned by Disney.

