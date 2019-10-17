In an ecologically-minded tweet, Ryan Reynolds confirms he and wife Blake Lively had a third girl

ABC, ABC/Lou Rocco(VANCOUVER, B.C.) — In a tweet touting the importance of voting for green climate policy in his native Canada’s elections on Monday, Ryan Reynolds buried some other big news by confirming he and wife Blake Lively have a third girl.

Prior to this, the couple only confirmed that they’d had a third child on October 4. Deadpool star Reynolds, 42, and actress Lively, 32, are also parents to daughters James, 4½, and Inez, 2½.

“I love B.C.,” tweeted Reynolds, captioning a photo of he and Lively in a forest, with the actor holding the new baby in a chest carrier between them. The baby’s face was hidden by a superimposed smiley face, however.

“I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in,” Reynolds posted.

“On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years.” Click http://Elections.ca for voting info,” the actor said, before adding the hashtag #Capilano, referring to their picturesque pic’s apparent setting.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.