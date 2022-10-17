In Brief: Cause of death for ‘AGT’ contestant Nolan Neal revealed, and more

The Davidson County, Tennessee medical examiner’s office has determined that America’s Got Talent season 15 and The Voice season 11 contestant Nolan Neal, found dead in his apartment back in July, died from “acute combined drug toxicity,” according to Deadline. The death was ruled an accident. He was 41. Neal had a history of substance abuse and addiction, about which he often spoke candidly…

Bravo has renewed Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Mediterranean for seasons four and eight, respectively, while Peacock has renewed Below Deck Down Under for a second season, the cable channel and streaming service announced on Saturday. All shows are set to air in 2023. Meanwhile, season 10 of Below Deck premieres November 21 and Below Deck Adventure debuts November 1. Both air on Bravo…

Bravo confirmed at its BravoCon convention in New York City that The Real Housewives of New York City will return for its 14th season with seven new stars, according to Deadline. Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield are the new housewives from the Big Apple that will be part of the upcoming season set to begin filming this fall. The cast was announced during a taping of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. RHONY had been placed on pause following the show’s 13th season. Season 14 is set to debut in 2023…

Former Disney Channel star Josh Peck took to Instagram on Friday to announce that he and his wife, Paige O’Brien, have welcomed their second child. the The 35-year-old Drake & Josh alum posted a pic of the newborn sleeping next to 3-year-old big brother Max, captioned, “Shai Miller Peck.” O’Brien shared a similar photo, along with a black-and-white shot of Max kissing Shai and a solo shot of the infant. Josh and Paige tied the knot in 2017…

