In brief: CBS pulls ‘FBI’ finale in wake of school shooting, and more

CBS pulled Tuesday night’s season four finale of FBI in light of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, that claimed the lives of 19 students, two teachers and the alleged gunman earlier in the day. The episode has been pulled due to the fact that the storyline concerned a school shooting, according to Variety. The episode’s official synopsis reads, “As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case.” FBI aired a repeat in the finale’s place. A new airdate for the finale has yet to be announced…

Samuel L. Jackson has been tapped to star alongside Chris Pratt in a new animated Garfield film, according to Deadline. The film is based on Jim Davis’ titular lazy comic strip cat and his interactions with his owner, Jon Arbuckle, along with his fellow pet, Odie the dog. Jackson will reportedly play a brand-new character, Garfield’s father, Vic. This will mark the third time Garfield has been brought to the big screen. Bill Murray previously voiced the character in 2004’s Garfield and 2006’s Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties, both of which were a combination of live-action and animation…

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams is set to host the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, according to Variety. The show will take place live at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, June 5, at 10 p.m. ET. This year, the MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Unscripted show will air back-to-back and simulcast across BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1. Before the Unscripted awards, Vanessa Hudgens will host the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The tick, tick…BOOM! star previously hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special in 2020…

