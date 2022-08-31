In Brief: Charlbi Dean dead at 32; Nicolas Cage’s latest, and more

Charlbi Dean, the 32-year-old South African actress who starred in CW’s series Black Lightning and this year’s Cannes Film Festival winner Triangle of Sadness, has died. Variety reports her death resulted from “an unexpected illness.” Triangle of Sadness was Dean’s first lead role; she and The King’s Man star Harris Dickinson played a celebrity couple who take a cruise on a mysterious yacht, only to find it’s not the luxury trip they thought it was…

Nicolas Cage is gearing up to star in an upcoming comedy titled ﻿Dream Scenario﻿, Deadline reports. The only details known at the moment are that it is a comedy and it’s being produced and financed by A24, with Kristoffer Borgli directing. Most recentlym Cage appeared in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which also starred Pedro Pascal and Tiffany Haddish. Next on the docket for Cage is the Western thriller Butcher’s Crossing and an action comedy titled Renfield…

The cause of death for Elvis star Shonka Dukureh has been revealed as “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease,” according to the coroner’s report obtained by Us Weekly. The death was determined to be “natural.” Dukureh, 44, was found dead in her Nashville, Tennessee home on July 21. Per the outlet, she was “discovered unresponsive in bed by her minor son … [who] ran to the neighbors for help, who then called 911…”

Richard Roat, who made appearances in shows like Seinfeld, Friends, Cheers, Murphy Brown, Dallas, Hawaii Five-O and Happy Days, has died. He was 89. According to Deadline, Roat’s family said he died on August 5 in Orange County, California. Roat has also made appearances in popular sitcoms like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, 7th Heaven, Matlock, and more…

