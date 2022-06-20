In Brief: Creative Arts Emmy winners; Posthumous Hollywood star for Paul Walker, and more

The Baja California Department of Culture has identified Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar as the two actors from the Brazilian Netflix series The Chosen One who were killed after the van they were riding in crashed near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula Thursday of last week. Six other cast and crew members were also injured when the van flipped after running off the road in a desert area. The crew had apparently been working in the nearby Santa Rosalia area at the time. The accident did not occur on set and the van was in transit from Santa Rosalía to the local airport when the crash took place. TRedrum, the production company behind The Chosen One, has temporarily paused production on the series…

The 2022 Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards took place on Saturday, June 18, at the Pasadena Convention Center, where the big winners included the syndicated talk shows The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Drew Barrymore Show, which picked up five and two trophies, respectively. Netflix was the big single network winner with Penguin Town, Cat People, Headspace: Guide to Meditation and You vs. Wild: Out Cold picking up a combined total of nine awards. CBS’ The Young and the Restless received the most Daytime Emmy nominations, with 18, followed closely by ABC’s General Hospital, with 17. The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s final season also landed a Daytime Emmy for outstanding writing team for a daytime non-fiction program. Winners of the remainder of the Daytime Emmy Awards will be revealed on Friday…

Fast and Furious actor Paul Walker will be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced on Friday. Other performers getting stars include rapper/actor Ludacris, Bill Pullman, Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, filmmaker John Waters, and the late Juanita Moore. On the TV side, Mindy Kaling, Jon Favreau, Martin Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Ellen Pompeo and original Saturday Night Live cast member Garrett Morris will be honored. You can check out a video of the Walk of Fame’s class of 2023 honorees being announced on Variety‘s official YouTube channel…

