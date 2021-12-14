In Brief: ‘Dr. Oz’ ending; ‘Gotham Knights’ in the works at CW, and more

Deadline reports that Dr. Mehmet Oz‘s long-running syndicated daytime series, The Dr. Oz Show, will end its run on January 14, following Oz’s announced candidacy for Senate in Pennsylvania. Fox stations in New York and Philadelphia will pull the shows from their schedules immediately. The Dr. Oz Show spinoff, The Good Dish — hosted by Oz’s daughter Daphne, along with Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa, will air in its place. The Dr. Oz Show, currently in its 13th season, has earned 10 Daytime Emmy Awards during its run…

Gotham Nights, a new series from the writing team behind Batwoman is in development at the CW network, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The drama, based on characters from DC Comics created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, won’t be a Batwoman spinoff, however. Per the CW, Gotham Nights will follow Bruce Wayne’s rebellious son, who, in the wake of Bruce’s murder, forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. With the Dark Knight gone, this renegade band of misfits become the city’s next generation of saviors, while fighting to clear their names…

On Monday, Apple TV+ dropped the season three trailer for the M. Night Shyamalan-produced thriller Servant. The series follows a grieving couple, played by Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell, who bring a nanny with a mysterious background, played by Nell Tiger Free, into their home. Rupert Grint, of the Harry Potter films, also stars and GLOW‘s Sunita Mani joins the cast. Servant‘s third season picks up three months after the events of season two, with the Turners struggling to keep their family whole, while coming to terms with the costs of Jericho’s return. Servant’s 10-episode third season launches January 21, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday…

