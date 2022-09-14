In Brief: Emmys ratings hit new low; Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie ‘Babylon’, and more

Hollywood’s silent era provides the backdrop for La La Land director Damien Chazelle‘s newest film Babylon, the official trailer for which dropped on Tuesday. Starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, the movie “traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood,” according to the official logline. Babylon is set for a December 25 release… (Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

Ratings for Monday’s telecast of the 74th Primetime Emmys fell to an all-time low for the third time in the last four years, averaging just 5.92 million viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That’s the first time the show has fallen below the 6 million mark. Monday’s show, hosted by Saturday Night Live‘s Kenan Thompson, averaged a 1.09 rating among adults 18-49 — also an all-time low for the annual awards show…

Even a case of COVID-19 couldn’t stop Lea Michele‘s turn as Fanny Brice in the Broadway musical Funny Girl from drumming up big bucks at the box office, according to Deadline. For the week ending September 11 — Michele’s first week — Funny Girl grossed $1,639,212. That marks a big increase from the previous week’s $659,874 and a significant improvement over the $1.3 million original star Beanie Feldstein brought in during early weeks of the show last spring…

