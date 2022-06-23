In Brief: ‘Euphoria’ star going to ‘Hunger Games’ film, and more

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer has been tapped to star alongside Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler in Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, according to Variety. Schafer will play Tigris Snow, the cousin and confidante of Blythe’s Coriolanus Snow. The film, per the studio takes place “years before 18-year-old Coriolanus would become the tyrannical President of Panem.” He’s alarmed to be assigned to mentor Zegler’s Lucy Gray Baird. But after Lucy Gray grabs Panem’s attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to “turn the odds in their favor,” leading to a “race against time to survive,” ultimately revealing who is a songbird, and who is a snake.” The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is due in theaters on Nov. 17, 2023…

Peacock’s Craig Robinson-led comedy is Killing It. The streaming service has picked up the series for a second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Killing It, which reunites Robinson with his Brooklyn Nine-Nine showrunner Dan Goor, follows “one man’s quest to achieve the American dream — and hunt really big snakes,” per Peacock. The cast of Killing It also includes Claudia O’Doherty, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras, Wyatt Walter and Jet Miller…

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday announced that Oscar-winning actress and CODA star Marlee Matlin is one of its newly elected members of the Board of Governors for the 2022-2023 year, along with cinematographer Dion Beebe, director Jason Reitman, producer Jason Blum, casting director Richard Hicks and others, according to Variety. Each of the Academy’s 17 branches are represented by three governors who may serve up to two three-year terms — consecutive or non-consecutive — followed by a two-year hiatus, after which eligibility renews for up to two additional terms for a lifetime maximum of 12 years. Matlin will represent the Actors Branch…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.