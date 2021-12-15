In Brief: ‘Fast 10’ bumped in 2023; ‘Zola’ leads Film Independent Spirit Awards, and more

Universal has pushed the release date for Fast & Furious 10 from April 7, 2023 to May 19, 2023, according to Variety. The Justin Lin-directed action movie was originally slated to open April 2 of this year, but was replaced by F9: The Fast Saga because of delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic. F10 was later pushed back to June 25. The cast has yet to be revealed, but franchise star Vin Diesel is expected to return, along with Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez. Dwayne Johnson is not set to return to the franchise, and it’s still up in the air as to whether John Cena will reprise his role as Jakob Toretto, according to Entertainment Weekly…

The 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards nominees were announced on Tuesday and Zola leads with seven total nods, including Best Feature, Best Director honors for Janicza Bravo, and a Best Screenplay nomination for Bravo and Jeremy O. Harris. Zola star Taylour Paige celebrated her Best Female Lead nomination on Instagram, writing, “thank you @filmindependent this is so beautiful.” The Novice grabbed second place, with five nominations. The 37th annual awards ceremony is set to return in-person in Santa Monica on March 6. This is the second year that independent television and streaming is recognized as well as movies. The complete list of nominees can be found at FilmIndependent.org…

Deadline reports Wilmer Valderrama is set to executive-produce and star as Zorro in a TV series for Disney Branded Television. The NCIS star said in a statement, “Growing up, Zorro was the one character that made me, as a Latino, feel like I could be a hero. As an adult and a storyteller, I have a responsibility for the stories that I help bring to life.” Valderrama adds that introducing Zorro, a.k.a. Don Diego de la Vega, to a new generation of kids “is a dream come true.” Valderrama, who voices the character Augustin in Disney’s Encanto, is also currently co-producing the family comedy series Mexican Beverly Hills for CBS and Hipster Death Rattle for the CW…

Apple TV+ has renewed the M. Night Shyamalan-directed thriller Servant for a fourth season, over a month ahead of its January 21 season three premiere. Shortly after the announcement on Tuesday, Shyamalan tweeted that the show’s fourth season will be its last. “I set the goal to tell 1 story in 40 episodes knowing there was no guarantee we would achieve it,” he wrote. “It was a huge risk. Thanks Apple TV+ & Servant cast, crew & fans.” Servant follows a grieving couple, played by Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell, who bring a nanny with a mysterious background, played by Nell Tiger Free, into their home…

