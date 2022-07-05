In Brief: ‘Frasier’ reboot getting off the ground this fall, and more

That long-awaited Frasier revival could begin shooting this fall. During an appearance on CBS’ The Talk on Monday, Kelsey Grammer, who played the titular psychologist and radio show host on the NBC sitcom, which ran from 1993-2004, revealed they were “in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of the Frasier reboot and it looks pretty good.” He added, “I’ve had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so you know, I’m happy. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Grammer said last year last year that the character, who moved from Boston to Seattle for the original series, “thinks he’s gonna go off and do one thing, and sure enough, his life takes him in another direction…And he ends up rich beyond his dreams”…

Avatar director James Cameron previously revealed his vision to follow up the original 2009 blockbuster with an epic four-film saga, but with the first of them, Avatar: The Way of Water, set to hit theaters in December and a third already in the can, the legendary filmmaker tells Empire he may be ready to “pass the baton” to another director. “The Avatar films themselves are kind of all-consuming,” he explains. “I’ve got some other things I’m developing as well that are exciting. I think eventually over time — I don’t know if that’s after three or after four — I’ll want to pass the baton to a director that I trust to take over, so I can go do some other stuff that I’m also interested in. Or maybe not. I don’t know”…

After leaving the NBC daytime soap Days of Our Lives in 2020 after a 37-year stint, Kristian Alfonso is reprising her role of Hope Williams Brady in the Days spinoff Beyond Salem — seeming to contradict an earlier statement. However, Alfonso insists it’s not a return, telling Soap Opera Digest, “[Beyond Salem] is, I feel, a branch of it…I have seen online where viewers have stated that I said, ‘Never’ regarding [returning someday] — I never said never. I said that I will not be popping in and out like other actors have done in the past. I didn’t say I’m never, ever coming back. I was not absolute.” Beyond Salem premieres July 11 on Peacock…

