In Brief: ‘Goosebumps’ coming to Disney+, and more

Variety reports Disney+ has picked up a new 10-episode Goosebumps series, based on the R.L. Stine books. The series follows "a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries, and pasts with each other — in order to save it, learning much about their own parents' teenage secrets in the process." This is the second live-action Goosebumps series to air on TV. The first version ran for four seasons from 1996-1998.

Showtime has renewed The L Word: Generation Q for a 10-episode third season. The sequel to the groundbreaking drama series The L Word stars Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey, Katherine Moennig, Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas, Sepideh Moafi and Jordan Hull as friends in Los Angeles experiencing love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success. The L Word: Generation Q season three returns to Showtime later this year…

CBS has greenlit Cal Fire, a drama from SEAL Team star Max Thieriot, Grey’s Anatomy alums Tony Phelan and Joan Rater, Jerry Bruckheimer Television and CBS Studios, according to Deadline. Cal Fire follows young convict Bode Donovan who, along with other inmates, works alongside firefighters in return for redemption and shortened prison sentences…

