In brief: Governors Awards gets a new date; ‘West Side Story’ coming to Disney+, and more

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday announced the 12th Governors Awards, originally slated for January 15, is now set for March 25 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood. Honorary Awards at the scaled down event will be presented to Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann, and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award will be presented to Danny Glover…

Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated West Side Story will make its U.S. streaming debut on Disney+ and HBO Max on March 2, the streaming service announced on Tuesday. In addition, the ABC one-hour special Something’s Coming: West Side Story — A Special Edition of 20/20 is available to stream on Disney+ now. Spielberg’s adaptation of the classic stage musical has nabbed seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose…

Deadline reports Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz and Shailene Woodley have boarded Heat director Michael Mann‘s biopic Ferrari, which chronicles personal and financial struggles ex-race car driver Enzo Ferrari faced on his way to becoming a racing mogul. Driver replaces Hugh Jackman in the title role, with Cruz playing Enzo’s wife, Laura, and Woodley will portraying Ferrari’s mistress, Lina Lardi. The plan is to start filming in May…

Squid Game is heading to the big screen for a two-night theater engagement in both New York and Los Angeles, according to Variety. Episodes one through four of the Korean-language thriller’s first season, which streams on Netflix, will be screened this coming Saturday and episodes five through nine the following Saturday, February 19, both at the Netflix-operated Paris Theater in New York, and the Netflix-operated Bay Theater in Los Angeles. The screenings will open with a new introduction featuring the show’s stars. The screenings are open to the admission-paying general public…

The trailer for the fifth and final season of FX’s series Better Things dropped on Wednesday. The series follows Pamela Adlon’s Sam Fox, “a single mother and working actor with no filter,” who raises her three daughters in Los Angeles, while also looks after her mother, “an English expat who lives across the street,” according to the show’s official publicity. Sam approaches all of those challenges “with fierce love, raw honesty and humor.” Better Things returns for its final season on February 28…

America Ferrera has been added to the cast of the upcoming Greta Gerwig-directed live-action Barbie movie, alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as the titular doll, according to Deadline. There’s no word yet on who Ferrera will play, and plot details are being kept under wraps. Ferrera will next be seen alongside Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in the Apple TV+ limited series We Crashed, debuting in March…

FX announced on Wednesday that Mayans M.C. will kick off its fourth season with two episodes airing back-to-back on April 19, according to Deadline. New episodes will stream the next day on Hulu. The Sons of Anarchy spinoff follows follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes — played by JD Pardo — a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border fresh out of prison, his brother Angel — portrayed by Clayton Cardenas — and the rest of the Santo Padre M.C., who face retaliation from other chapters after a failed attempt to align under one King. Meanwhile, EZ and Angel have grown distant from their father Felipe — played by Edward James Olmos — after a heart-wrenching betrayal. Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero and Vincent Vargas also star…

