In Brief: Idina Menzel goes to the “Stage” for Disney+, and more

Idina Menzel, the voice of Disney’s beloved Princess Elsa, will be the subject of an upcoming Disney+ biopic, Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? The project will focus on the life and career of the Tony winner and culminate in her headlining a concert at Madison Square Garden in her hometown of New York City after a nationwide tour. “We made this documentary to show firsthand how important it is to pursue your passions and lean on those around you in times of hardship,” said Menzel in a statement, adding, “I hope it resonates with my fans and new audiences alike who find themselves balancing motherhood, work and marriage while chasing their own dreams and inspires others to keep pushing forward.” Which Way to the Stage? premieres December 9…

Some of your favorite Outlander cast members will be returning to the popular time-traveling series for its upcoming seventh season, along with five new cast members, Starz announced on Tuesday. They include Graham McTavish reprising his role as Dougal MacKenzie, Nell Hudson as Laoghaire Fraser, Andrew Whipp as Brian Fraser, Layla Burns as Joan MacKimmie and Lotte Verbeek as Geillis Duncan. They’ll be joined by newcomers Gloria Obianyo, Rod Hallett, Chris Fulton, Diarmaid Murtagh and Kristin Atherton. Season seven of Outlander is currently filming in Scotland…

Some good news for Dune fans: the premiere date for the sequel to Denis Villeneuve‘s Oscar-winning 2021 film has been moved up a couple of weeks — from November 17 2023 to November 3, 2023, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Dune: Part Two will star Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Javier Bardem. The sequel will cover the second half of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, with Chalamet’s Paul Atreides teaming with the Fremen to free the desert planet of Arrakis from House Harkonnen. The first Dune, released during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, grossed upward of $400 million worldwide…

Sydney Sweeney seemed to confirm reports that she’s set to star in a new Barbarella movie. The Euphoria star shared an image of original artwork from the original 1968 film on her Instagram, with the caption, “time to save the universe.” The original 1968 Barbarella, starring Jane Fonda as the titular space-traveling heroine, stiffed at the box office, though it earned cult film status in the decades since…

Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson and Crazy Rich Asians‘ Michelle Yeoh have been cast in voice roles for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Director Steven Caple Jr. shared the news via an Instagram post featuring separate videos of Davidson and Yeoh recording their parts. Yeoh voices a character named Airazor, while Davidson voices Mirage. They join Anthony Ramos and Dominque Fishback, who will star in the film in live-action roles. Rise of the Beasts will be set in 1994. While Optimus Prime will remain the hero, the alien robot war will be focused on “prehistoric [robotic] animals that travel through time and space.” It’s set to hit theaters on June 24, 2022…

