In Brief: Joshua Jackson joining ‘Fatal Attraction’ series; ‘Iron Chef’ rebooting for Netflix, and more

Dr. Death star Joshua Jackson has been cast opposite Lizzy Caplan in the Paramount+ original series, Fatal Attraction, a reimagining of the classic 1980s psychosexual thriller film starring by Michael Douglas and Glenn Close. Jackson will star in Douglas’ former role of Dan Gallagher, the object of her lover’s obsession following a brief affair. Caplan will take on Close’s former role of his lover, Alex. The new series, per the streamer, “will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control”…

Don’t Look Up filmmaker Adam McKay and The Comey Rule creator Billy Ray are teaming up for a feature film about the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to Deadline. The film, which was originally envisioned as a limited series, will take a “journalistic approach” to chronicling the deadly assault on the citadel of American democracy,” according to the outlet, which adds that the project will be shopped to studios and streamers soon. “The goal was to do a ground-level view of a momentous day,” Ray tells Deadline. “It’s about protesters who became rioters and cops who became defenders of democracy. Someone else can tell the story of the chaos at the White House on that day. I wanted to stay in the trenches”…

Let the battle begin…again! Netflix has ordered Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, a reboot of the classic Japanese import-turned Food Network series. According to the streaming service, “Five new trailblazing Iron Chefs will welcome brave Challenger Chefs to the reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they’ll face off and be pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity, as they cook up extraordinary culinary creations.” The competition’s most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first ever “Iron Legend.” A previous American reboot saw Bobby Flay, Mario Batali, Wolfgang Puck and Michael Symon holding the Iron Chef title…

Variety reports that season two of Mike White‘s The White Lotus will take place in Italy — Sicily, to be exact. Once again a Four Seasons Hotel will stand in for White’s fictional luxury chain of White Lotus hotels, specifically the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace in the exclusive Sicilian resort town of Taormina. A source close to the show tells Variety. Season two will star F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson, Aubrey Plaza and Michael Imperioli. Jennifer Coolidge will also return for season 2…

Hardy Krüger, the German actor best known for starring alongside Laurence Olivier in Richard Attenborough’s A Bridge Too Far, died “suddenly and unexpectedly” at his home in Palm Springs on Wednesday, his German agency in Hamburg said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. He was 93. Krüger’s other credits include Howard Hawks’ Hatari!, alongside John Wayne, and Stanley Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon, opposite Ryan O’Neal…

A live-action adaptation of the animated classic, The Aristocats, is in early development at Disney, according to Variety. The original 1970 film follows a family of aristocratic cats who live a luxurious life in Paris until their owner’s butler finds out the cats are set to receive a massive fortune, and kidnaps them and abandons them in the country. To recover their fortune, they must befriend an alley cat named Thomas O’Malley. Phil Harris, Eva Gabor, Hermione Baddeley, Dean Clark, Sterling Holloway, Scatman Crothers and Roddy Maude-Roxby led the voice cast of the original film, which grossed $191 million worldwide. Disney is the parent company of ABC News…

