In Brief: Kirk cast for ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’; ‘Elvis’ goes to Cannes, and more

The Vampire Diaries‘ Paul Wesley has been tapped to play Captain James T. Kirk in Paramount+’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, according to Deadline. The Star Trek: Discovery spinoff will be set a decade before the Kirk era, and will follow Pike and the USS Enterprise on their own intergalactic adventures. Anson Mount will return as fan-favorite Capt. Christopher Pike, along with Rebecca Romijn as Number One, Pike’s first officer, and Ethan Peck as science officer Spock. Strange New Worlds launches May 5 on Paramount+…

Isla Fisher has joined the star-studded cast of Strays, the live-action/CGI feature from Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar filmmaker Josh Greenbaum, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx and Randall Park top the voice cast of the adult comedy, with Will Forte appearing in a live-action role. Strays follows an abandoned dog who teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner. Ferrell voices the abandoned dog, while Foxx is one of the pooches who befriends him and Forte is the nasty human owner. Fischer’s role hasn’t been revealed…

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, starring Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker and Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood‘s Austin Butler in the title role, will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, according to Variety. Elvis explores the life and music of Elvis Presley, seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with Parker, his enigmatic manager. The Cannes Film Festival, set to take place May 17-28, will unveil its Official Selection at a press conference in Paris during the second or third week of April…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.