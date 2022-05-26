In brief: ‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’ trailer, ‘This Is Us’ ratings and more

Bleecker Street on Wednesday dropped the trailer for its Regency-era rom-com, Mr. Malcolm’s List, starring The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Zawe Ashton and Gangs of London‘s Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù. Per Bleecker Street, the film follows Ashton’s Julia Thistlewaite, who gets jilted after failing to meet an item on Mr. Malcolm’s list of requirements for a bride. Feeling humiliated and determined to exact revenge, she convinces her friend Selina Dalton — portrayed by Freida Pinto — to play the role of his ideal match. Soon, Mr. Malcolm wonders whether he’s found the perfect woman…or the perfect hoax. Mr. Malcolm’s List is slated for a July 1st theatrical release…

A Speed Racer live-action series is in the works at Apple with J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot set to executive produce, according to Variety. Speed Racer centers on the titular character’s adventures and his souped up car, the Mach 5. His team consists of his father and car builder Pops Racer, his little brother Spritle and his pet chimpanzee Chim-Chim and Speed’s girlfriend Trixie. Speed also frequently crosses paths with the mysterious Racer X, who is secretly Speed’s older brother Rex Racer. Speed Racer, which originated as a manga series created by Tatsuo Yoshida in the 1960s under the title Mach GoGoGo, was first adapted into an anime series that debuted in the United States in 1967. This would mark the second live-action version of the Japanese character, following the 2008 film starring Emile Hirsch in the title role…

Tuesday’s This Is Us series finale scores the highest rating of the season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show ended its six-season run with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.4 million total viewers, according to Live + Same Nielsen data. It should be noted that last night’s runner-up CBS shook up its primetime last minute when the network decided to pull the season four finale of FBI from its schedule, following a shooting at a Texas elementary school that saw over a dozen children killed on Tuesday. The episode has been pulled due to the fact that the storyline concerned a school shooting…

