In Brief…New ‘Yellowstone’ trailer, and more

The teaser trailer for Yellowstone‘s fifth season dropped on Sunday. “We’ll show the world who we are and what we do,” Kevin Costner is heard saying in the promotion. “All will be revealed,” is flashed on the screen in between footage of Costner’s John Dutton, reloading firearms and the Dutton family gearing up to defend their ranch land. Season 5 of Yellowstone will premiere on the Paramount Network in a two-hour event on November 13. Meanwhile, Paramount Network will launch its Yellowstone series marathon for Labor Day weekend, beginning on Friday…

MTV has canceled Floribama Shore after four seasons, according to TMZ. The first three seasons of the show, focused on eight young adults who converged on the Gulf Coast’s hottest beach town, Panama City Beach. The series headed west to Montana and Lake Havasu, Arizona for season four…

Deadline reports that Resident Evil has been canceled at Netflix after just one season. The show followed Ella Balinska‘s Jade Wesker as she fought for survival against the Umbrella Corporation in the series based on the popular horror game franchise. Additional cast members included Lance Reddick, Tamara Smart, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gosatti and Turlough Convery…

