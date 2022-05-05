In Brief: Oscar winner Ariana DeBose hosting the Tonys, and more

HBO Max has renewed Julia, the comedy series inspired by the life and TV career of Julia Child, for a second season, the streaming service announced on Wednesday. The original series — while exploring the dawn of public television, the women’s movement and the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural growth — is first and foremost a portrait of a “loving marriage with an evolving and complicated power dynamic,” says the streamer. Happy Valley‘s Sarah Lancashire and Frasier‘s David Hyde Pierce star as Child and her husband, Paul. Bebe Neuwirth and Isabella Rossellini co-star…

Deadline reports Peacock has cancelled its Saved by the Bell reboot after two seasons. In the new iteration of the classic ‘90s high school sitcom Zack Morris — played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who returns in a recurring role — is now the governor of California, who, after getting into hot water for shutting down too many low-income high schools, proposes sending students from the affected schools to the highest-performing schools in the state, including his alma mater, Bayside High. The cast includes Haskiri Velazquez, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Mitchell Hoog, Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden and John Michael Higgins. Original cast members Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez were also regulars…

A TV reboot of The Prince of Tides, the 1991 film starring Nick Nolte and Barbra Streisand, based on the novel by the late Pat Conroy, is in early development at Apple TV+, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. The Help filmmaker Tate Taylor is reportedly attached to write the script for the Sony Pictures Television drama, which is already making offers to A-list talent ahead of a potential production start this summer. Insiders tell THR scripts are still being finalized. The original film, directed by Streisand, followed a man who falls in love with his sister’s psychiatrist as he works out the issues that stem from his troubled childhood. It was was nominated for seven Oscars, including best picture…

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will host this year’s Tony Awards, live from New York’s Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 12 on CBS, organizers announced on Tuesday. “I’m coming home,” DeBose said in a statement. “I’m so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theatre, but more importantly every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway have the opportunity to shine brightly once again. This is a dream come true, and I’m excited to see you all on June 12th.” DeBose took home the Best Supporting Actress Oscar this year for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. Her upcoming projects include Sony Pictures’ Kraven the Hunter, due out in 2023…

