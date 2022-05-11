In Brief: Oscar winner Ariana DeBose joining ‘Westworld’, and more

West Side Story star Ariana DeBose has joined HBO’s Westworld in a recurring role, for the sci-fi series’ fourth season, the premium cable channel announced on Tuesday. She joins returning cast members Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul and Angela Sarafyan. Details of DeBose’s role have not been revealed. Westworld returns for its fourth season June 6 after a two-year hiatus…

Hulu has cancelled the comedy Dollface after two seasons, according to TVLine. The series starred Kat Dennings as Jules, a woman who, after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, set out to rekindle the female friendships she left behind. Brenda Song, Esther Povitsky, and Shay Mitchell also starred. Luke Cook, Lilly Singh, Jayson Blair and Corinne Foxx joined the cast for season two…

A day after CBS’ renewal of all three shows from Dick Wolf‘s FBI franchise — FBI and spinoffs FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International — NBC announced on Tuesday that it has picked up Wolf’s Law & Order revival and Law & Order: Organized Crime for the 2022-23 season. They join Law & Order: SVU — which is in the second year of a three-season renewal — on the network’s lineup for next season. Law & Order ran on NBC from 1990-2010; Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson reprise their roles from the original run, and Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi also star. Organized Crime, which brought Chris Meloni back to the Law & Order franchise a decade after departing SVU, will air its third season in 2022-23…

Starz has renewed its breakout freshman horror comedy Shining Vale, according to Deadline. The series follows Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear as Patricia “Pat” Phelps and her husband, Terry, a couple stuck in a rut professional and personally who move their whole family into an old home that turns out to be haunted. Mira Sorvino also stars along with Gus Birney and Dylan Gage. Shining Vale also features Judith Light and Sherilyn Fenn. Season one is currently streaming on the Starz app…

