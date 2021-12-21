In brief: Palm Springs film fest cancelled, ‘Euphoria’ season two trailer, and more

The Palm Springs International Film Festival awards gala, set to take place in-person at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 6, has been canceled for the second straight year “out of an abundance of caution” over COVID-19 concerns and the Omicron variant of the virus, the Palm Springs International Film Society announced in a statement on Monday. “The Palm Springs Film Awards are one of the largest events in the film world with 2,500 guests and more than 1,000 staff in the room.” Instead, the statement continues, “The Film Awards will partner with Entertainment Tonight to celebrate this year’s honorees with details to follow…We hope to return to the Film Awards to an in-person event in 2023.” The screening portion of the Palm Springs International Film Festival will take place January 7 through January 17, 2022…

The official trailer for Euphoria‘s anxiously-awaited second season dropped on Monday, offering a peek at what’s on tap for the show’s main characters. In the aftermath of her relapse, Zendaya‘s Rue gets mixed up in a dangerous drug-dealing scheme, creating new concerns for Jules, played by Hunter Schafer. Meanwhile, Nate and Cassie — played respectively by Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney — enter into a dangerous relationship, while Alexa Demie‘s Maddy wonders how sexy she’d look pregnant and Fez — portrayed by Angus Cloud — is also troubled by Rue’s “amazing plan.” Euphoria season 2 premieres January 9 on HBO… (Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

Bravo on Monday released a teaser trailer for The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s 12th season, the tone of which is perfectly set up by its soundtrack — Bananarama‘s 1983 hit, “Cruel Summer” — which plays under a montage of heated exchanges between between cast members Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider. Traci Johnson, wife of former NFL star Tiki Barber ﻿– long-rumored to be a new Housewife, according to Entertainment Tonight — joins the group as a “friend of.” The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 premieres February 1, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo…(Trailer contains censored profanity.)

