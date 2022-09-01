In Brief: Shake-up behind ‘House of the Dragon’, and more

House of the Dragon co-showrunner, executive producer and director Miguel Sapochnik is exiting the HBO series, Variety reports. “It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally,” Sapochnik said in a statement. Sapochnik will reportedly still be credited as an EP on the project with Ryan Condal becoming the sole showrunner. Prior to House of the Dragon, Sapochnik directed multiple episodes of Game of Thrones…

In a lengthy Instagram Story on Wednesday, Dancing with the Stars’ Sharna Burgess confirmed she will not be returning as a pro for season 31. The 37-year-old, who recently welcomed her first child with Brian Austin Green, said she’s “not ready to spend a minimum of 10 hours a day” away from their newborn. Sharna shared that while she won’t appear as a pro, there have been talks of her being a part of DWTS “in some capacity.” The news comes ahead of the show’s 31st season, which is preparing to debut on Disney+…

Amazon’s The Summer I Turned Pretty will be gaining two new faces with Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher joining the cast for season two, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actresses will have recurring roles in the Young Adult series, which is based on a novel by Jenny Han. The Summer I Turned Pretty, which debuted in June, is about a teen who finds herself in a love triangle with two brothers…

Jason Bateman is reportedly in negotiations to join the Netflix action thriller Carry On, according to Deadline sources. Bateman would co-star opposite Taron Egerton in the film, which “centers on Ethan Kopek, a young TSA agent who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight,” per Deadline, which reports Bateman will be portraying the mysterious traveler…

Amanda Mackey, the award-winning casting director for the 1992 film A League of Their Own has died, Variety reports. She was 70. “We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Casting Director Amanda Mackey. She was an inspiration to many in our field and everyone at CSA sends our condolences to her family and friends,” the Casting Society said in a statement, per ﻿Variety﻿. Mackey’s other credits include Bad Moms, Smoking’ Aces, and many more…

