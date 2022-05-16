In Brief: ‘She Hulk’ gets a Disney+ debut date, briefly; ‘Doctor Who’ reunion set, and more

﻿We might know the date when She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany, arrives on the Disney+. The streaming service’s U.K. site revealed in a blog post — before quickly deleting it — that the Marvel series arrives August 17, says Collider. The blog post also shared a new synopsis of the series, which read, “This new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion and guess what? She receives his powers too.” The series also sees Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as Bruce Banner/The Hulk and stars Tim Roth as The Abomination. Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News…

Stephen Colbert will make his grand return to The Late Show after experiencing "symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID." On Sunday, Colbert announced on Twitter, "I'm footloose and Covid free! See you tomorrow." The Late Show's Twitter revealed there will be "all-new shows this week" and Monday's guests will be Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and comedian Judd Apatow. The Late Show airs weekdays at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS…

David Tennant and Catherine Tate are heading back to Doctor Who to mark the series' 60th anniversary, reports the BBC. Tennant famously played the show's 10th Doctor and Tate originated the role of Donna Noble, which she played from 2006 until 2010. Tennant's Doctor tragically parted ways with Tate's Donna after wiping her memories to save her life. It is not revealed what brings them together again, but showrunner Russell T. Davies teased of their reunion, "The only thing I can confirm is that it's going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime."…

Steve Martin crashed Only Murders in the Building co-star Selena Gomez's Saturday Night Live hosting debut. He appeared in the skit "Inventor Documentary," which parodies the invention of the whoopie cushion, which has Martin playing so-called inventor Archie Gizmo. The skit is about Giz discovering what sound works best for his invention, with rejected sounds being a doorbell and cow moo, before he meets Aidy Bryant's Dina Beans, who farted every time she sat. Her bad luck also inspired Giz to create other joke devices, like snakes in a can, googly-eyed slinky glasses and the hand buzzer…

