In Brief: ‘Star Trek’ scratched; ‘Halloween Ends’ trailer, and more

Hulu has given a series order to Under the Bridge, a limited series about the 1997 murder of Canadian teenager Reena Virk, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The eight-episode drama, based on Rebecca Godfrey’s 2005 book about the case, tells the true story of 14-year-old Virk, who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. The series will join Hulu’s slate of true-crime adaptations, which also includes The Act, The Girl from Plainville, and Candy…

YouTubers the Try Guys fired its member Ned Fulmer following his admission that he cheated on his wife, Ariel Fulmer, with Try Guys producer Alex Herring. “Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys,” remaining members Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang wrote Tuesday on Instagram. “As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.” Shortly after, Ned shared on his personal Instagram, “Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention”…

Jamie Lee Curtis‘ Laurie Strode is out for revenge against Michael Meyers in the final trailer for Halloween Ends, released on Tuesday. The 13th, and supposedly final, installment in the slasher film saga begun by filmmaker John Carpenter‘s 1978 original and reestablished by 2018’s Halloween, is set four years after 2021’s Halloween Kills and finds Laurie living with her granddaughter, Allyson — played by Andi Matichak — and working on her memoir when “a murder begins a new string of terror,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Will Patton, Kyle Richards, Omar Dorsey, Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney also star. Halloween Ends hits theaters October 14…

Robert Cormier, best known for playing Kit Jennings on the third season of the Netflix horror anthology series Slasher, died Friday in a hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries suffered in a fall, his sister Stephanie tells The Hollywood Reporter. He was 33. The Ontario-born bartender-turned-actor also appeared on shows such as American Gods, Heartland, Ransom and Designated Survivor…

Deadline reports Paramount has temporarily scratched the next Star Trek film from its release schedule, a month after director Matt Shakman exited the project. The movie, again starring Chris Pine as Captain Kirk, was originally set to open June 9, 2023, before getting pushed back to December 22, 2023. The recent trio of Star Trek movies — two of which were produced by J.J. Abrams and starring Pine, Zoe Saldana, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban and Simon Pegg as young versions of the legacy TV characters — have grossed $1.96 billion globally. All five stars of those movies are still attached to the upcoming film…

