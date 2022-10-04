In Brief: Steve returns to ‘Blues Clues’, and more

Longtime Blues Clues fans will see an old familiar face in the upcoming Paramount+ movie Blue’s Big City Adventure — Steve Burns — the original host of Nickelodeon’s popular kids TV show. He joins Joe Donovan and Josh Dela Cruz, who succeeded him in the series. In a trailer released on Monday, the trio, along with the titular CGI/animated pooch head to New York City’s Great White Way — Broadway — where they meet new friends and discover the magic of music, dance and following one’s dreams. Blue’s Big City Adventure will premiere November 18th on Paramount+…

Sesame Workshop announced on Monday that Sesame Street’s 53rd season will debut November 3 on Cartoonito on HBO Max. The streamer will drop 35 episodes of the beloved children’s series every Thursday. The season will stream on PBS KIDS in Fall 2023. The new season will focus on helping children develop “a healthy self-identity and sense of belonging, in full celebration of our diverse world,” according to HBO Max. Special guests will include Mickey Guyton, Amber Ruffin, Zazie Beetz, first Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Samuel L. Jackson, Brett Goldstein, Ava Duvernay and HAIM, who join for Street Stories, songs, and other segments…

Deadline reports Firefly Lane, the drama series starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, will return for its second and final season on Netflix in December. the series based on the novel by Kristin Hannah, follows two women with completely different personalities, brought together by a tragedy and weather 30 years of ups and downs, before their friendship faces the ultimate test. The first nine episodes will air on December 2, with the second group of seven episodes premiering in 2023…

YouTube comedy group the Try Guys shared a video statement Monday addressed its recent decision to cut ties with ex-member Ned Fulmer, who admitted that he was engaged in a “consensual” workplace affair and was the subject of an internal investigation. Zach Cornfeld, Keith Habersberger and Eugene Lee Yang appear in the video, titled “what happened,” explaining that Ned would be “immediately removed…from work activities and that they engaged an HR professional to conduct a thorough review of the facts.” They “also opted to remove Ned from our releases, pending results of that review.” The trio went on to say, “There are several videos that we’ve deemed as fully unreleasable, and that was due to his involvement.” The three add they were “incredibly shocked and deeply hurt” by the developments, and admitted they, “don’t know that we’ll ever be able to fully articulate the pain we feel at this moment…It’s hard to rewatch old videos that we love and we’re proud of,” they continued, likening it to, “losing a friend”…

