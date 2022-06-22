In brief: ‘The Bob’s Burger Movie’ gets Hulu release date, and more

The Bob’s Burger Movie is coming to Hulu on July 12. The film’s director/screenwriter/producer, Loren Bouchard, said in a statement, “We’re so happy that the fans have been able to find us and watch us and binge us as much as they want on Hulu. Our fantasy is that we have to send over a new copy of the Bob’s movie to Hulu because their copy gets all worn out from people watching it so much.” A new scene from the movie was also released Tuesday, featuring the song “Sunny Side Up Summer” …

A new trailer has debuted for LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation. The film, out August 5 on Disney+, is set shortly after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It features the voices of “Weird Al” Yankovic, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams and other returning cast members from previous LEGO Star Wars specials. It will also include a new song by Weird Al, called “Scarif Beach Party”…

No Time to Die actress Léa Seydoux has joined the cast of Dune: Part Two, Variety reports. She’ll be playing the role of Lady Margot, an ally to Timothée Chalamet‘s Paul Atreides. Filming on the sequel is set to begin later this year …

After starring together in Being the Ricardos, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are teaming up again for an animated musical called Spellbound, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They join a cast that also includes John Lithgow, Nathan Lane, Jenifer Lewis and Rachel Zegler. Kidman will voice Ellsmere, the Queen of Lumbria, while Bardem will voice Solon, the King of Lumbria — the parents of Zegler’s Princess Ellian, a young girl on a quest to break the spell that’s divided her kingdom …

Less than a month after its debut, Variety reports Dark Winds has been renewed for season 2 on AMC. The 1970s-set crime thriller stars Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon a pair of Navajo police officers investigating a series of murders and a violent bank robbery. The six-episode first season premiered on June 12. Season 2 will also consist of six episodes …

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.