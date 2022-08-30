In Brief: ‘The Kardashians’ second season sneak peek, and more

A first look at season 2 of Hulu’s The Kardashians debuted on Monday. The clip features glimpses of Kim‘s “season of independence” following her split with Kanye West; Khloé welcoming her second baby with Tristan Thompson via surrogate amid reports of his cheating; Kourtney trying on her wedding dress ahead of her nuptials to Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker; Kylie Jenner welcoming her second child with Travis Scott earlier this year; Kendall Jenner complaining about Kylie’s professional absences; and Kris Jenner getting emotional over a mystery surgery. The Kardashians season 2 kicks off September 22…

The Dropout star Naveen Andrews has been tapped for a series regular role in season 2 of The Cleaning Lady on Fox, according to Variety. The series follows Élodie Yung as a Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. to receive medical treatment for her ailing son, but is forced into hiding when the system fails her. She becomes an on-call cleaning lady for the mob, while keeping secrets from her undocumented Filipina sister-in-law — played by Ginger Gonzaga — and dodging the FBI. The Cleaning Lady returns for its second season on September 19…

Jesse Lee Soffer will exit Chicago P.D. following the NBC drama’s upcoming 10th season, according to Variety. Soffer, who has played Detective Jay Halstead since the NBC series’ debut in 2014, will reportedly be leaving sometime in the fall. “I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment…NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew,” he said in a statement obtained by the outlet. “To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead.” Chicago P.D.‘s 10th season premieres on NBC Wednesday, September 21…

The trailer for season 2 of HBO’s acclaimed true-crime docuseries, The Vow, debuted on Monday. The series follows Keith Raniere, the leader of NXIVM, who went to prison for sex trafficking, forced labor conspiracy and racketeering after the group was revealed to be a sex cult and Ponzi scheme. The trailer for the upcoming episodes features co-founder Nancy Salzman, who pleaded guilty to multiple charges of conspiracy for her involvement in the organization. She speaks out on camera for the first time since her arrest. It also shows footage of NXIVM supporters standing outside the prison where Raniere was held while he awaited trial. The Vow Part Two launches October 17 on HBO and HBO Max, with new episodes debuting weekly on Mondays…

